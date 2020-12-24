Pursuit

Driver Tops 100 MPH in Chase on LA and Orange County Freeways

A pursuit that began south of downtown Los Angeles entered northern Orange County, reaching speeds above 100 mph.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers are pursuing the driver of a possibly stolen vehicle on freeways in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The pursuit of the Honda sedan started south of downtown Los Angeles before heading into the Long Beach area and east into northern Orange County. The driver traveled as far east as Tustin on wide-open freeways.

Reached speeds of more than 100 mph, the driver then returned to Long Beach and continued west into San Pedro. The driver, who at one point rolled down a window and clapped his hands, exited onto streets near the 110 Freeway.

He also appeared to wave a book from the open window.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
