chase

Speeding BMW Pursuit Driver Taken Into Custody in Whittier After Multiple Crashes in Chaotic Pursuit

LAPD officers began pursuing the driver of a white BMW sedan after a report of a stolen car.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers pursued the driver of a damaged BMW who crashed into at least one car while speeding on streets Thursday afternoon near downtown Los Angeles.

The chase began after a report of a stolen car.

The driver, traveling at high speeds on streets, fish-tailed and slammed into at least one car at an intersection in the Exposition Park area. The driver continued with a rear panel dangling from the sedan.

U.S. & World

Trump 6 hours ago

Manhattan DA Obtains Trump Tax Returns After Supreme Court Passes on Appeal

Saudi Arabia 16 hours ago

Biden Admin. to Release Report Blaming Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi Killing

Officers pulled off the chase, entering a tracking mode, after the driver blew through several red lights.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The driver crashed into a parked car while turning around on a dead end street on 64th Street in the Florence area, before taking off again.

The car was in the Lynwood area at about 12:30 p.m.

The driver then took several freeways in the Downey and Santa Fe Springs area, hitting speeds as fast as 116 mph.

The driver continued speeding down Whittier streets, barely missing oblivious drivers on the road.

The driver was ultimately taken into custody outside a Green Dollar store on Greenleaf Avenue in Whittier.

This article tagged under:

chaseBMWPursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us