Pupdate: Dog found tied to gate of animal shelter finds fur-ever home

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog who was found tied to a gate outside a Baldwin Park animal shelter has had her fairy ”tail” dream come true after she was adopted recently.

Lucy, a pooch who was awaiting adoption at the Baldwin Park Animal Shelter, is now with her fur-ever family after she was found by staff abandoned and tied to a gate at the shelter. Lucy was a long-term resident at the animal shelter and was running out of time to find her forever home. Now, fellow shelter dog Pondy is eagerly awaiting adoption.

Both dogs were described as staff favorites and although Lucy’s story has a happy ending, Pondy is running out of time to find his new home.

With it being Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, adoption fees are waived for dogs at all County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers. For more information, click here.

Those who are interested in adopting Pondy can find him at the Baldwin Park Animal Shelter. His shelter ID is A5571809.

