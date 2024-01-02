Pup gets new chance at life after being rescued from freeway in Jurupa Valley

A pup left for dead on the side of a freeway has a new chance at life with the help of some good Samaritans who like the canine, chose not to give up.

The wounded pup, who they named Shiloh, was found on Christmas Day on the side of the Rubidoux exit off the Eastbound 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley.

David Loop, founder of the animal rescue organization Sierra Pacific Fur Babies, spotted the injured pup. He said he passed it thinking it was deceased and stopped to see if it belonged to anyone.

"I thought he had been hit and landed by the sound wall and I have a microchip scanner and I was going to scan him for a microchip and hopefully give some closure to the owners," said Loop.

When Loop approached Shiloh, he was shocked to see he was still alive. The pup was in critical condition but miraculously still breathing.

It was then that Loop decided he was going to do whatever was needed to save this Shiloh.

"Kind of went into a panic because I had my animals in the car and there was no way I was going to be able to collect him and put him in the car by myself so I immediately called my rescue team, we got him on a blanket and transferred him to an emergency vet," said Loop

Shiloh arrived at the hospital suffering from shock and head trauma according to Dr. Carmen Code.

"I immediately thought this dog was going to need to be euthanized. I didn't think it was even treatable at the point," said Dr. Code. "We do a series of tests deep pain response to see if have anything and he was completely paralyzed, couldn't move his front couldn't move his back."

Loop had a tough choice to make, treat Shiloh and hope for a miracle or put him down to end his suffering.

"Shiloh had this look in his eyes like I want to do this, if you're willing to invest in me, I'm going to do this," said Loop

After a few days of rehabilitation, Shiloh was beating the odds and slowly stood on his own and was able to walk, although a little wobbly.

Shiloh is still recovering and relearning how to walk. Loop says he will continue to care for the pup until they find if he has an owner and if not, find Shiloh a good home that can give him a new life.

"It's just an unbelievable feeling and it reinforces why I do what I do," Loop said.