LA County

Public health confirms first human case of H5 bird flu in LA County

Workers close to the patient were being monitored and offered personal protective equipment, but no additional cases have been detected.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

broiler chickens eat food close-up on a poultry farm. Food industrial production of chickens.

Public health officials on Monday confirmed the first case of H5 bird flu in Los Angeles County.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the patient was an adult exposed to livestock infected with the virus at a worksite. That person was treated with antivirals and is currently recovering at home.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

“People rarely get bird flu, but those who interact​ with infected livestock or wildlife ​have a greater risk of infection,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “People should avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals, including cows, poultry, and wild birds; avoid consuming raw or undercooked animal products, such as raw milk; and protect pets and backyard poultry from exposure to wild animals.”

Some of the symptoms of H5 bird flu include:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Eye redness or discharge
  • Fever
  • Cough or difficulty breathing
  • Sore throat
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Diarrhea and vomiting

Davis stressed the importance of getting the flu shot to lower the risk of seasonal and bird flu infections.

Authorities said that people working with infected animals such as cows, poultry or wildlife, continue to be at higher risk of being exposed to H5 bird flu, but the overall risk of getting infected remains low among the public.

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 2 hours ago

Biden delivers on threat to veto bill to expand U.S. judiciary

Biden Administration 3 hours ago

Biden signs defense bill despite objections to ban on transgender health care for military children

Public Health is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on the ongoing investigation.

Residents are encouraged to call the Public Health InfoLine for any questions or seek medical attention at a nearby clinic or doctor at 1-833-540-0473.

This article tagged under:

LA CountyHealth
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us