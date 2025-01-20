Proud Boys seen marching and chanting in DC streets as Trump sworn in

A group of Proud Boys carrying pro-Trump and anti-Antifa signs marched on the streets in Washington as Donald Trump prepared for the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

Images show a group of people clad in black and yellow carrying flags saying "Proud Boys" downtown, walking near Capital One Arena where thousands are awaiting Trump's arrival.

"Free our boys" was among several chants heard. Some marchers wore matching black jackets with an insignia on the back.

A view inside Capital One Arena, where incoming President Trump is expected to host an indoor version of the inaugural parade.



[image or embed] — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington.com) January 20, 2025 at 8:16 AM

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Dozens of Proud Boys leaders, members and associates have been convicted and sentenced to prison in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Former chairman Enrique Tarrio, who is serving 22 years in federal prison after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy, asked Trump for a pardon. It’s unclear whether any might receive pardons promised by Trump.

A large group was heard chanting "51st state," apparently echoing Trump's remarks on Canada, in a video shared on social media.

The extremist group was known for street fights with anti-fascist activists when Trump infamously told them to “stand back and stand by” during his first debate in 2020 with Biden.

President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address in the Capitol after being sworn in as 47th president of the United States.