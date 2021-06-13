Protesters Gather at DC Sports Bar After Woman Dragged Down Stairs

People gathered to protest outside Nellie's Sports Bar in D.C. Sunday after a woman was seen being dragged down a flight of stairs and out of the establishment.

Video of the incident posted to Instagram shows people jumping in and fighting with a man, who appeared to be security, dragging the woman.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was unclear what led to the woman, who is Black, being removed or if a police report was filed.

Protesters marched from the sports bar on U Street to the owner’s home nearby. Some people returned to Nellie’s, but crowds were much smaller by 10:30 p.m.

Someone who knows the woman told News4's Darcy Spencer that the woman was OK, aside from being sore after the incident, which occurred during D.C. Pride celebrations.

The sports bar posted a statement online saying they were “incredibly upset and disturbed to see what happened last night.”

They said they were conducting a full investigation into the situation and said "events like this are completely unacceptable to us.”