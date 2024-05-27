Protesters block 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

The demonstrators appeared to be expressing their opposition to the Israel-Hamas war as they wave the Palestinian flags.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of protesters temporarily blocked the 101 Freeway in downtown LA near the Spring Street exit Monday afternoon.

The demonstrators had initially gathered on surface streets near City Hall, but about two dozens of them moved over to the freeway overpass with some crossing the offramps on foot.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

They appeared to be expressing their opposition to the Israel-Hamas war as they waved the Palestinian flags.

The protesters shortly left the Freeway area and headed back to City Hall at around 5:15 p.m.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us