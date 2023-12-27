lax

Protest blocks traffic near entrance to LAX during holiday travel rush

Traffic was at a standstill on streets near the airport during one of the year's busiest travel weeks.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Police at the scene of a protest outside LAX Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023.
NBCLA

A protest blocked traffic Wednesday near Los Angeles International Airport, bringing traffic on some nearby streets to a stop during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The crowd dispersed when police arrived at the scene near the airport's entrance on Century Boulevard and moved to nearby locations. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area around the airport.

Traffic was stopped on some streets near the airport. Debris appeared to have been left in lanes on Century Boulevard.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Video showed authorities taking protesters into custody, but it was not immediately clear how many people were arrested. Details about the protest were not immediately available.

The protest began after 8 a.m. during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year at the airport. More than 1.9 million travelers were expected at LAX during the holiday travel period that began Dec. 15 and continues through Jan. 2. The busiest days at LAX were expected to be Dec. 21, 22, Thursday and Friday.

Refresh this page for updates.

U.S. & World

Ukraine-Russia War 8 mins ago

A Russian drone and artillery attack kills 6 in Ukraine and knocks out power in a major city

renewable energy 17 mins ago

The year in clean energy: Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

This article tagged under:

lax
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us