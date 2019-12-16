Project Innovation 2020 FAQs

Q. I work for a non-profit with multiple locations or chapters, how does my organization/local chapter apply?

Project Innovation will only award one grant per Tax ID number, across all eleven markets. If your organization shares a Tax ID number, please coordinate internally as only one application across all markets will be accepted for consideration as a finalist for a grant.

Q. My organization has yet to file a 990, are we eligible?

A 990 form is required to apply for an NBCUniversal Foundation Project Innovation grant.

Q. My organization’s revenue just fell short of $100,000, is there any way we can still apply?

The organization must have had an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the organization’s most recent 990) to apply for an NBCUniversal Foundation Project Innovation grant.

Q. If my organization is located near an NBC and Telemundo owned station and serves the zip codes listed in the eligibility criteria, is my organization eligible to apply?

The address listed on the organization’s 990 must be located within one of 11 participating NBC and Telemundo owned television station designated market areas (DMA) to apply for an NBCUniversal Foundation Project Innovation grant.

Q. The program my organization is submitting for this grant has been in existence and in operation for less than one year, but will have hit the one year mark in February 2019, is this program eligible?

The program must have been in existence for a least one year from the date you submitted the application. Applications close at 11:59:59 PM ET Friday, February 15, 2019.

Q. Can my school’s foundation apply for a grant?

All schools, educational institutions and their affiliated fundraising entities and foundations (including elementary, secondary and universities) are not eligible to apply. Fiscally sponsored schools are not eligible.

Q. My organization has an innovative program that doesn’t fall into one of the four (4) categories, can I apply in an “other” category?

This program is only awarding grants in the following four focus areas: Culture of Inclusion, Youth Education, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement.

Q. How can I improve my chances of receiving a grant?

The grant application process is competitive; proposals will be assessed based on your innovative program as well as the overall strength of your application.

Q. My organization has received $5,000 annually from Comcast NBCUniversal, can we apply for this program?

Yes. If your organization has received less than $10,000 per year within each of the past three (3) years (through donations or otherwise) from Comcast NBCUniversal or an NBC and Telemundo owned television station, you are eligible to apply.

Q. My organization has received $10,000 in funding per year during each of the past three (3) years from Comcast NBCUniversal or a NBC and Telemundo owned television station but not for the program for which we’d like to apply. Can we apply for this other program?

You are not eligible to apply for Project Innovation 2019 if your organization has received funding (through donations or otherwise) from Comcast NBCUniversal or a NBC and Telemundo owned television station in an amount equal to or exceeding $10,000 per year, during each of the past three (3) years, regardless of program. This includes Comcast Community Impact partners (including, but not limited to, Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters, City Year, Easter Seals and The Arc).

Q. My organization has received more than $30,000 in funding from Comcast NBCUniversal or a NBC and Telemundo owned television station in the past three (3) years, but not my local chapter. Is my local chapter eligible?

We will verify any past support by your organization’s tax ID number. Each Tax ID number must not have received funding from Comcast NBCUniversal or an NBC and Telemundo owned television station in an amount equal to or exceeding $10,000 per year, within each of the past three (3) years, regardless of program.

Q. My organization won an NBCUniversal 21st Century Solutions a few years ago, can we apply for this grant program?

Organizations that won an NBCUniversal Foundation grant between 2012 and 2015 are eligible to apply this year if they fall within the eligibility criteria.

Q. If I won an NBCUniversal Foundation grant between 2016 and 2018, am I eligible to apply for a Project Innovation 2019 grant?

Organizations that won an NBCUniversal Foundation grant between 2016 and 2018 are not eligible to apply for this year’s grant program.

Q. How will my application be reviewed?

Judging consists of two rounds of evaluation. In round one, an initial review panel will assess the proposals and select the top finalists based on the most innovative programs, overall strength of the application as well as other criteria. The finalists will proceed to round two, where the local NBC and Telemundo stations’ selection panel will identify between three (3) and eight (8) winners in each participating market.

Q. How will I be contacted about the status of my proposal?

The primary contact on all successfully submitted applications will receive an email notification by April 2019.

Q. Where can I find my organization’s current operating budget?

This number should be determined from the total revenue amount from your organization’s most recent 990 form.

Q. I have forgotten my password for the Project Innovation site. What should I do?

On the login page, click the “Forgot Password” link and provide your email address. You will receive an email to reset your password.

Q. How do I access a saved application so that I can complete and submit it?

To save your application and return later, click “Save Draft” at the bottom of any page of the application. To return to the application, login to the site and find the application under “Applications/Grants”. Click “Open” to return to the application.

Q. How should I notify you if my contact information should change after I submit my online application?

You may update your contact information by logging back into the application site and selecting your name in the upper right. From the drop-down menu, select “My Profile” to make edits. Alternately, you can click “Contact Us” from the upper right menu and send an email with your updated information.