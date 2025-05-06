Procession held for Riverside Marine killed on duty in New Mexico

The body of a Riverside Marine who was killed last month while on duty in New Mexico was returned to California on Monday.

A procession was held to honor the life of 22-year-old Cpl. Albert Aguilera, 22. The somber remembrance began at Ontario International Airport and hundreds of people lined the route for one final salute.

Aguilera, along with two others, was in a vehicle accident while supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border operations on April 15 in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The vehicle the trio was traveling in dropped into a 10-foot ditch and rolled over along a narrow highway, killing Aguilera and another Marine.

“He’s brave for going honestly, because they told us he volunteered,” said Priyanka Fonseca, the man’s cousin. “I’m really proud of him and I hope he knows it because I hold him so close to my heart. Forever and always.”

Aguilera enlisted in March of 2023 and was promoted to lance corporal in May of 2024. He was stationed in Camp Pendleton.

His family held a private ceremony in Menifee. They have not announced where the Marine will be buried.