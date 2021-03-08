Pro-Trump Demonstrators Fight Back Over Lafayette Overpass

Pro-Trump demonstrators in the East Bay are in a battle against the Lafayette City Council over an overpass above Highway 24.

Every Monday and Friday, pro-Trump forces gather on the El Curtola overpass, above Highway 24 near 680 in Lafayette. They bring flags and signs and they waive the drivers below.

“We are pro-Trump citizens, we believe the election was fraudulent,” said Lisa Disbrow of Patriots of Contra Costa. “And the person in the White House is not a legally elected president.”

Some say this is protected by the First Amendment, others say it's a threat to public safety.

But Mayor Susan Kendall sees something else when she looks up there: she sees an encroachment, that those signs and flags are a distraction for drivers and an illegal intrusion on state property.

On Monday, the city council plans to consider a letter to CalTrans and CHP to stop the signs and flags from going up and distracting drivers.

Protestors say this is not about distracting drivers, it’s about the pro Trump signs. A message they say which is protected by the Constitution and they’re happy to spell it out for anyone who needs it spelled out.

“That free-speech is in the First Amendment and that they are basically having a council tantrum,” said Disbrow.

A CHP spokesman told NBC Bay Area that the number of crashes along the strip of road since demonstrations began in September show no increase over the previous six months.

It’s unknown if the city council is going to approve sending that letter to the state agencies but we do know the patriots of Contra Costa plan to be back out there on Friday.