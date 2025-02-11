1 dead in Arizona after jet hits plane parked near Scottsdale airport

One person has died and four others were injured after a plane hit another on the ground near Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, authorities said.

The crash "off the runway" was reported at 2:39 p.m., and first responders found one person dead on arrival, Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio said.

Four others were injured, including two taken to medical facilities in critical condition, another whose treatment was delayed but whose condition was not given, and a fourth who refused treatment at the scene, the captain said.

Airport spokesperson Kelli Kuester said at a news conference that one of the arriving plane's two sets of main landing gear failed upon landing, "resulting in the accident."

The arriving plane was coming from Austin, she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet.

Flights at the airport were paused, the FAA said, and the incident was under investigation.

Because an investigation was just starting, Folio said he was unable to answer questions about the collision.

"This is still an active scene," he said.

Airport spokesperson Kelli Kuester described the aircraft as "midsize business jets." She said the arriving flight crashed into a jet "parked on private property" adjacent to the facility.

The tail number for the arriving plane is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, LLC, an entity with incorporation papers in Wyoming that state Vince Neil is the president and director and the entity is based in Franklin, Tennessee. That’s also the hometown of Vince Neil of rock band Mötley Crüe.

Listed publicists for the band and Neil have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

