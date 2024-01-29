Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales discharged from London hospital after abdominal surgery

The princess is “making good progress” in her recovery, her office said

By The Associated Press

FILE - Britain's Kate, The Princess of Wales smiles as she leaves after a visit to Evelina London at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Kate, princess of Wales, has been discharged Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 from a London hospital and is making "good progress" after abdominal surgery.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

The Princess of Wales was released from a private London hospital and has returned to her home to continue recuperating from abdominal surgery. King Charles III also left a hospital Monday following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The princess, formerly Kate Middleton, is “making good progress” in her recovery, her office at Kensington Palace said Monday. The wife of Prince William underwent planned surgery on Jan. 16.

The palace did not provide further details but said her condition wasn’t cancerous. The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, has cancelled her public engagements until after Easter.

US & World

British Royal Family Jan 17

King Charles III will have a prostate operation next week while Kate recovers from abdominal surgery

British Royal Family Dec 25, 2023

Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis join parents on Christmas walk

Dec 18, 2023

Kate Middleton looks just like Prince Louis in throwback photo

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,'' the palace said.

Charles was admitted to the same hospital on Friday for an unspecified procedure to treat his prostate condition, which royal officials described as benign. He is expected to be released soon.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He cancelled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure. which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

he Princess of Wales will be hospitalized for up to two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery, according to Palace officials. The news came shortly before the Palace also announced King Charles III will be undergoing surgery next week.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kate Middleton
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us