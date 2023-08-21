Mother of 9 killed after Pride flag dispute at Lake Arrowhead store

Friends, family, customers, and the LGBTQ+ community are mourning a Southern California business owner shot and killed Friday night by a man who authorities say tore down a Pride flag outside her store and made homophobic comments before the shooting.

Laura Carleton, who goes by Lauri, was killed at her store in Lake Arrowhead in San Bernardino County. She also has a store in Studio City.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has identified the shooter as 27-year-old Travis Ikeguche.

"Investigators determined that prior to the shooting the suspect tore down a Pride, or rainbow, flag that was hanging in front of the store and yelled many homophobic slurs toward Carleton," San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicussaid during Monday’s media briefing.

On Monday at Lauri Carleton’s store in Studio City, no one was talking about her killer. They were talking about Lauri, a loving wife, mother of 9, a longtime, successful business owner, and a fierce ally for the LGBTQ+ community.

Flowers now fill the entrance at Mag.Pi in Studio City.

“All she was doing was supporting something she believed in,” Maria Churchill said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Carleton was killed around 5 p.m. Friday inside her Lake Arrowhead store, about 90 miles east of Los Angeles. Detectives said prior to the killing, her attacker made several disparaging remarks about the Pride flag she proudly displayed in her storefront. Deputies later shot and killed the gunman.

“It’s so difficult to comprehend that someone would shoot another person because of a flag,” Churchill said.

“It’s hard for me not to just break down, really,” Lesle Kasoff said.

Lauri was not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but the mother of nine was a fierce ally.

“My friends that are allies are the unsung heroes of how we get to where we need to be because they don’t have a stake in the game except a full heart,” Kasoff said. “It’s just heartbreaking. To have this woman who was such a great ally gunned down for us. For supporting us. For what? Loving someone?”

Carleton's neighbor Katherine Fugate also stopped by the memorial.

“She’s a beautiful spirit, a big, strong spirit,” Fugate said. “It’s so heartbreaking to think that someone would say you don’t get to love. Only I get to love. And I get to love my way. And if you don’t love my way, you don’t get love.”

Many honored Carleton by leaving rainbow colors and Pride flags at her storefront.

“The rainbow represents all of us. It represents love, inclusion. And she fought for that. And she died for that,” Kasoff said.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said after Ikeguche shot and killed Carleton he left the location. Eventually deputies caught up to him and he fired at the deputies.

The gun used in the killing was not legally purchased and Ikeguche was not a concealed carry permit holder, according to the department. The Sheriff’s Office said Ikeguche has several anti-LGBTQ, anti-law enforcement posts on his social media.

This investigation is ongoing.