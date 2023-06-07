Pride flag burned outside a City Hall in Arizona

A Pride flag was taken down and burned outside of a City Hall building in Tempe, Arizona, officials said Tuesday.

The flag — which flew alongside the American, Arizona state and Juneteenth flags — was raised this month to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month.

City officials confirmed that the act of vandalism is under investigation by police.

“This act of aggression does not represent our community. Hate has no place in Tempe," City Manager Andrew Ching said in a statement. "We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The flag-burning comes months after a bomb threat was made to an LGBTQ-owned coffee shop in Tempe, a city of 186,000 people that's about 10 miles east of Phoenix.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com