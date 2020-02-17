President Trump Set to Make Rare Visit to LA Area

In what can only be described as a rare occurrence, President Donald Trump will travel to Democrat-heavy Los Angeles Tuesday to meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games and attend a fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills.

Trump is to fly to Los Angeles from Las Vegas and meet with the LA2028 Olympic Committee "for an update on their efforts to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games," according to the White House.

He is scheduled to attend a fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night, although details have not been released.

On Wednesday, Trump will travel to Bakersfield to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and farmers to discuss Western water supplies. Trump will then visit Rancho Mirage in Riverside County for a fundraising golf outing and reception hosted by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison before flying to Phoenix for a campaign rally then back to Las Vegas.

According to an event invitation, first obtained by The Desert Sun, tickets for Trump's appearance in Rancho Mirage range from $100,000 for a photo

opportunity and golf outing for two, up to $250,000 for a roundtable discussion, photo opportunity and golf outing for two.

Trump most recently visited the Los Angeles area in September, attending a pair of fundraisers but making no public appearances. That trip also included a visit to San Diego, where he attended another fundraiser and traveled to Otay Mesa to view construction of the border wall.

Trump also visited the Southland in April of last year, attending a fundraising event in Beverly Hills and a private dinner at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf club.

The president has spent little time in Los Angeles during his administration, compared to his Democratic predecessor and various Democratic presidential hopefuls. Trump has often sparred with Los Angeles and California leaders over immigrant-friendly "sanctuary" policies, while also blaming Democratic policies for the area's homelessness and housing affordability issues.