President of California Medical Board Says She Was Followed, Harassed in Walnut Creek

The president of the California Medical Board said Wednesday she was followed and harassed by four men in an unmarked SUV. Not just at her office in Walnut Creek, but also her home.

Kristina Lawson said the confrontation happened at a parking structure Monday night.

She has a photo of four men inside a white SUV who were in the parking structure facing her vehicle.

In a series of tweets she described what happened saying, "When I left the office building and entered the parking garage, four men jumped out of the SUV with cameras and recording equipment and confronted me as I tried to get into my car to drive home.”

In a second photo she recognized the SUV and men because earlier that morning, she said they were flying a drone over her house watching her kids, then followed her to her office.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia said these kinds of incidents seem to be happening more often.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing in this country this increased polarization where people now are attacking others personally, bullying others,” said Gioia. “And we're seeing that as part of information about COVID unfortunately."

Lawson said the men told her they’re with America’s Frontline Doctors, an anti-vaccine group investigated by Congress for allegedly spreading COVID misinformation.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the organization repeatedly and received no response.

According to the city of Walnut Creek, police did go to the parking garage and talked with everyone involved.

They found no evidence of a crime and left. But they do say they’re classifying it as a suspicious circumstance.

State Senator Doctor Richard Pan issued a statement denouncing the incident and is calling for an additional investigation.

"This harassment is part of a pattern of intimidating people from doing their jobs and protecting the public,” said Pan.

In her prepared statement, Lawson said she will not be intimidated.