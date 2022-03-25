President Biden Gives Pep Talk to US Troops in Poland

President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to U.S. troops stationed in Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Biden said he wanted to visit Friday to thank members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division for their service. He added that it’s “not hyperbole” when he says they are the “finest fighting force in the world.”

The president told the fatigue-clad men and women that they are an “amazing group” and he reminisced about his late son, Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Biden visited some troops at lunch at their temporary headquarters in Rzeszow and chowed down on a slice of pepperoni and jalapeno pepper pizza. He also visited others who were getting haircuts at the barbershop.

Poland is the second stop on Biden’s four-day trip to Europe. He spent Thursday in Brussels meeting with world leaders on the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is scheduled Saturday to meet separately with Poland’s president and Ukrainian refugees before he heads back to Washington.

