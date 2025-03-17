Magnitude-3.9 Malibu earthquake shakes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

A magnitude-3.9 earthquake in the Malibu area Sunday evening caused shaking in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Weak to light shaking was reported at about 8:17 p.m. in Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, South Bay communities, Long Beach, the San Fernando Valley and other parts of Los Angeles.

The quake was first measured as a magnitude 4.0 and later downgraded to a magnitude of 3.9.

It had a depth of 8.9 miles and over 3,000 people reported feeling the jolt on the USGS Felt Report.

"A 3.9 earthquake shook the Malibu area tonight. At this time, @LAFD has received no reports of damage in the city including in the Palisades burn scar area," wrote LA Mayor Karen Bass.

Since Feb 14, there have been 34 quakes in the same region, according to the USGS. These are all centered just south of the Leo Carillo State Park, Beach and Campground, along Decker Canyon Road.



Recent earthquakes in the area:

M3.7 on Feb. 14, 2025, at 5:27 p.m.

on Feb. 14, 2025, at 5:27 p.m. M3.7 on Feb. 15, 2025, at 6:30 a.m.

on Feb. 15, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. M3.3 on Feb. 15, 2025, at 6:30 a.m.

on Feb. 15, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. M4.1 on March 9, 2025, at 1:03 p.m.

on March 9, 2025, at 1:03 p.m. M3.2 on March 10, 2025, at 2:23 a.m.

on March 10, 2025, at 2:23 a.m. M3.9 on March 16, 2025, at 8:17 p.m.

on March 16, 2025, at 8:17 p.m. 10 quakes M2.0-2.9

18 quakes M1.0-1.9

