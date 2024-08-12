Los Angeles area hit with ‘significant' 4.4-magnitude earthquake

Many parts of Southern California felt shaking Monday afternoon as a preliminary magnitude-4.4 earthquake shook Highland Park.

Within minutes from the quake that struck at around 12:20 p.m., earthquake-related incidents were reported in the city of Pasadena with one person being trapped inside an elevator and a water pipe bursting in front of city hall, according to Lisa Derderian, the public information officer for the city.

"The quake was felt strong in Pasadena here," Derderian said, adding it's the first day of school for the Pasadena Unified School District. "(We're) hoping that teacher and school personnel are talking to them about what to do and aftershocks."

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, with fire crews from all stations deployed to survey for damage. No major issues were found, thankfully.

Shaking was felt across the Los Angeles region as well as northern Orange County, Robert De Groot from the U.S. Geological Survey said, adding the ShakeAlert early warning messages were sent out.

It was initially reported as magnitude-4.7 with the quake's depth being 9km.

At least two aftershocks of about 2.1 intensity were felt in the area, according to NBC4 Meteorologist David Biggar.

The temblor was strongly felt by residents in the East Los Angeles neighborhood of El Sereno.

"It was like a hit, like a hard jolt," El Sereno resident Lorrie Munoz said. "I honestly thought our wall was going to fall over."

The Los Angeles Police Department urged people to be prepared for aftershocks.

Emergency preparedness

In wake of the earthquake, which was felt as far south as San Diego, had quake experts remind the public to be prepared in case a disaster occurs.

Jeff Edelstein, owner of SOS Survival Products, said there are several essential items people will want to have in their emergency kit.

"Water; At least a three-day to two-week supply of water, food," Edelstein advised. "Whether it's canned food or food bars. Some first aid supplies. Lighting is extremely important; flashlights, lanterns, batteries."

Edelstein's store has a number of emergency kits, including an "under-the-bed kit" that was inspired by the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

"It happened at 4:31 in the morning," he recalled. "A lot of injuries where people were getting up, running through their house, stepping on broken glass."

He said emergency kits don't need to be extravagant, but they should be up to date.

