Earthquake rattles San Bernardino, felt across San Diego County

People across San Diego County and as far south as Tijuana reported feeling the quake, according to the United States Geological Survey's Did You Feel It tool

By Karla Rendon and Danielle Smith

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake rattled San Bernardino Wednesday evening, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The temblor struck at 7:43 p.m. about 1.864 miles southwest of San Bernardino. No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

Residents outside the epicenter reported feeling the jolt. People across San Diego County and as far south as Tijuana reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS' Did You Feel It tool.

USGS Community Internet Intensity Map shows people across San Diego County and as far south of Tijuana reported feeling the quake as of 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2024.
"The ground appears to have moved," the National Weather Service San Diego said in an X post, adding that there was no tsunami danger reported.

