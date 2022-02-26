earthquake

Preliminary 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ventura County

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake near the Ventura County city of Santa Paula was felt today around Los Angeles County and into parts of Orange County.

The earthquake occurred at 5:44 p.m. nine kilometers northwest of Santa Paula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

People as far north as Santa Barbara and Bakersfield and as far south as Laguna Niguel reported feeling the shake, although damage in those areas was not reported, the USGS said.

Other areas where people reported feeling the quake included Santa Clarita, Glendale, Santa Monica and Long Beach.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

earthquakeVentura CountyUSGSSanta Paula
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us