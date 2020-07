A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled the area of the Geysers Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, the quake was reported at around 9:20 a.m. just southwest of Clearlake.

#BREAKING A Preliminary Magnitude 3.9 quake hit about 14 miles southwest of Clearlake. No reports of damage.@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Y1jFiKjpvN — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) July 5, 2020

The quake was initially reported as a preliminary magnitude 3.9, and was upgraded to 4.0 shortly after.

No damage has been reported.

