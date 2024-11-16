Earthquakes

Preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Fontana

By Karla Rendon

A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake rattled Fontana Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 2:17 p.m. about 7 km northwest of Fontana. It struck at a depth of 2.5 km.

The USGS received reports of residents who felt the quake in Riverside, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. No injuries or structural damage was reported in connection with the earthquake.

