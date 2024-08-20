Preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake strikes North Bay

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck near American Canyon Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at 10:11 p.m., was centered about 2.2 miles west of American Canyon and 5.2 miles north-northwest of Vallejo

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES