Pregnant teenager killed in hit-and-run in Riverside; driver arrested

A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday after Riverside detectives say he fatally hit a pregnant minor with his car Sunday night.

Isaac Balckhorse Garcia, the alleged driver, is being held on several charges including murder, sex with a minor and hit and run.

According to police, Garcia dropped off the victim’s teenage sister at her home on Gregg Place when the young girl’s family came out of the home.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Garcia sped away, subsequently hitting the other sister with his car.

Detectives say Garcia was in a sexual relationship with both underaged sisters. They fear there could be more victims out there.

“Our detectives believe that it’s possible that he may have done this with other minors,” said Officer Ryan Railsbeck. “We are hoping that by putting his photo - his booking photo and another that if there are any young teenagers who had communication with him that could lead us to believe he was doing this to others.”

The victim he hit died at the hospital but her baby survived. Police say the child is in critical condition.

Garcia is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center without bail.