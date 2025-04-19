Ventura County woman accused of shoving pregnant street vendor faces battery charges

A pregnant street vendor's attorney is calling for a woman arrested for battery to be charged with a possible hate crime after shoving the expecting mother to the ground in Simi Valley.

The interaction caught on video Monday shows Mary, an ice cream vendor who is eight months pregnant, being confronted by who police identified as 56-year-old Julie Sanchez, a Simi Valley resident.

In the video, Sanchez is heard saying, "America. English," as she instructs Mary to leave while also telling the street vendor, "you bring down my property values."

It's unclear what led up to the interaction before being filmed.

Mary said this was the third time the neighbor had yelled at her to stay away, but the first time she had physically confronted her.

"I just truly don't understand," Mary said in Spanish. "The only thing I was saying was to let me go through."

Mary has never gone onto the woman’s property and usually pushes her cart in the street, she said. Video footage captured Sanchez pushing the cart into the vendor, knocking her down.

Neighbors and passersby, who said they have never had any problems with Mary and often buy items from her, came to her aid, waiting with her until police arrived.

“When we did the interview, she was upset that the vendor was selling ice cream on her street without a permit, said Sergeant Rick Morton with Simi Valley Police. “Based on what we initially found, we made the arrest for battery.”

In a press conference Friday, Mary’s attorney called for hate crime charges to be filed in the case.

For now, Sanchez is due in court May 14 for the battery charge. NBCLA attempted to speak to Sanchez at her residence, but the 56-year-old declined.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office tells NBCLA they expect to receive the case from police investigators Friday and will begin reviewing it.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the vendor was pressing possible hate crime charges. As of Friday, it's unclear if the Ventura County DA has received a complaint on the case.