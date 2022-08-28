Orange County

Inmate Who Lost Baby After Jail Staff Allegedly Stopped at Starbucks Reaches $480K Settlement

Sandra Quinones said when her water broke in Orange County jail in March 2016, staffers took two hours to reply to her call for help and failed to call her an ambulance

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A former pregnant inmate who claimed her baby died because staffers at a California jail failed to appropriately respond after her water broke and stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital, has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the proposed settlement Tuesday for the delayed transportation of Sandra Quinones to a hospital in 2016, according to minutes of the meeting. NBC News has reached out to the county board for comment. 

Quinones filed a complaint against Orange County, California, in April 2020, alleging wrongful death and infliction of emotional distress in the death of her child. 

Quinones was in Orange County jail and six months pregnant on March 28, 2016, when her water broke, according to the complaint. 

