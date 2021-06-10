Arkansas Woman Suing Police After 2-Minute Chase Ends With Her Car Flipped Over

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A pregnant Arkansas woman's car was flipped on its top by a pursuing state trooper who accused the motorist of not pulling over fast enough, according to video of the brief chase that's being used in her lawsuit.

Nicole Harper, 38, went to bed on July 9, 2020, believing her unborn child had died in the crash on U.S. Highway 167 in Jacksonville, Arkansas, her lawyer Andrew Norwood said.

Harper was going 84 mph in a 70-mph zone when trooper Rodney Dunn flashed turned on his siren and flashed lights for her to pull over, according to her lawsuit filed last month in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Dashcam video, obtained by Harper's legal team, appeared to show her slowing, activating her blinkers and changing lanes to the right, so she could eventually pull over, Norwood said.

But on the stretch of southbound U.S. 167, the shoulders are narrow and Harper wanted to pull over safely at an exit, the motorist has claimed.

