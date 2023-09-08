earthquake

Powerful earthquake strikes near popular ski resort in Morocco

By The Associated Press

USGS

A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, and shaking was felt from Rabat to Marrakesh. There was no immediate word on any casualties or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 and occurred about 18 kilometers (11 miles) below the surface.

It said the quake hit at 11:11 p.m. and was centered about 56.3 kilometers (34.9 miles) west of Oukaimeden, a popular ski resort in the Atlas Mountains.

Around 20 minutes after the initial earthquake, a preliminary 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred a short distance away, in an area around 61 kilometers (37.9 miles) away from Taroudant, Morocco. The aftershock had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

