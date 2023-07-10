Powerball

Powerball 5/5 ticket worth $2.6 million sold in Northern California

Ticket bought at Quik Stop in Stockton just missing the Powerball number in the $615 million draw

A lottery player in Northern California is holding a ticket that just missed the $615 million jackpot but is still worth $2.68 million, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday's draw was sold at the Quik Stop market at 4707 Quail Lake Drive in Stockton, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Powerball draw were 7-23-24-32-43 and the Powerball number 18.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state lottery game, pushing the jackpot up to an estimated $650 million for Monday night's draw.

On Friday, a Mega Millions 5/5 ticket worth $1.7 million was sold in the Southern California city of Oxnard. With no jackpot winners in that draw, the pot for Tuesday's Mega Millions draw is up to $480 million.

