Powerball ticket sold in Anaheim matches 5 of 6 numbers in Christmas drawing

A lucky lottery player who bought a ticket in Orange County received a life-changing Christmas gift.

The Powerball ticket sold at Donut Storr in Anaheim matched five out of six numbers in Monday night's festive drawing, just missing the Powerball.

It wasn't the $638 million jackpot, but the ticket is still worth a very merry $2.08 million.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29, and 4. There were more than 141,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in California.

There were no jackpot winners in Monday's drawing. The jackpot rolls over to an estimated $685 million for Wednesday night's Powerball draw.

The last Powerball jackpot win was Oct. 11, when someone who bought a ticket in Frazier Park won a $1.765 billion grand prize. The winner still hasn't come forward.

There have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since that drawing.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history stands at $2.04 billion and was won by a single Powerball ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The winner, Edwin Castro, came forward earlier this year.

Almost all Lottery draw games allow for 180 days from the date of the draw to claim a prize. The exceptions are Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, which have a one-year deadline.