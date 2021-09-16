Powerball

Someone Bought a Powerball Ticket Worth $2.5 Million at a Compton Liquor Store

The lucky numbers drawn Wednesday were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62 and the Powerball number was 25. The jackpot was $432 million.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

It wasn't the jackpot, but a lucky winner purchased a Powerball ticket worth more than $2.5 million at a Compton liquor store. 

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing, was sold at The General Store. It’s worth a whopping $2,581,768.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was not immediately clear early Thursday morning whether anyone has claimed the prize.

The lucky numbers drawn Wednesday were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62 and the Powerball number was 25. The jackpot was $432 million.

U.S. & World

FDA 3 hours ago

Are COVID Boosters Needed? FDA Strikes Neutral Tone Ahead of Friday Vote

US Gymnastics 2 hours ago

Aly Raisman Recounts FBI Agent ‘Diminishing' Her Abuse When Reporting Nassar

There were two other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, one in Illinois, the other in North Carolina. They are both worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $457 million.

The drawing was the 32nd since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us