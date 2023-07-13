Powerball

Powerball jackpot hits $875 million after no winners in Wednesday's drawing

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million

By The Associated Press

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their Powerball numbers at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic/AP

The Powerball jackpot jumped to $875 million after no winners in Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers for the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of $750 million were: 66-45-23-35-67  Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x

The next drawing is Saturday before 11 p.m. E.T.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

The $875 million prize is for winners who choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a lump-sum cash value, which is currently estimated at $441.9 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

