Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $610M — 7th Largest in Game's History

A surge in ticket sales has pushed the Powerball jackpot up to $610 million, making it the seventh largest prize in the game's history.

The higher prize for Wednesday night's drawing comes after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Monday night, which marked the 39th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.



The estimated $610 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly every big winner takes the cash option, which is currently an estimated $434.2 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot in lottery history, set in 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee shared the a whopping $1.586 billion jackpot.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT and tickets cost $2 per play.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the chance of winning the jackpot — just one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.