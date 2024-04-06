Powerball $1.3 billion jackpot drawing delayed due to more time needed to complete ‘pre-draw procedures'

Saturday's $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot drawing has been delayed after one of the lottery's participants needed more time to complete the "required pre-draw procedures," lottery officials announced.

The drawing was supposed to take place 11 p.m. EST Saturday night.

"Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game," a release from Powerball read.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process," the statement continued.

Powerball also told players to hold onto their tickets for Saturday's drawing, as the drawing will go forward once the required pre-draw procedures have been completed.

Which jurisdiction needed more time has not been disclosed.

Saturday's drawing also comes with a $608.9 million cash option in lieu of the larger sum being paid out with 30 payments over 29 years.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are typically held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

