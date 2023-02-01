Power Restored at LAX After Outage at Terminals

Power was restored at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday afternoon after outages at terminals and other facilities briefly disrupted operations.

The power was restored shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said, adding that the outage lasted about 50 minutes. The airport had previously advised people that flights could be impacted.

The LADWP said crews on the field were able to reroute power to LAX and restore service. The cause of the outage was still under investigation.

LAX OUTAGE UPDATE: Our crews were able to make switches in the field to reroute power to LAX and restore service. Cause of this ~50 minute outage is under investigation. LAX reports systems are coming back online. @flyLAXairport — LADWP (@LADWP) February 1, 2023

The blackout briefly forced the TSA to stop screening passengers, though screenings were set to resume after the power came back.