Potentially fatal respiratory illness has sickened dogs in several states as veterinarians urge caution

A mysterious respiratory illness has sickened dogs in several U.S. states and left others dead as veterinarians encourage dog owners to exercise caution and limit contact with other dogs.

According to TODAY, the pneumonia-like illness starts as a cough and gradually worsens, with the illness also being resistant to antibiotics.

In addition to coughing, sneezing, discharge from the eyes or nose, trouble breathing and fatigue have also been observed, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Dogs who exhibit symptoms may also test negative for common causes of respiratory illnesses.

Officials said that dogs are most likely to contract the illness by coming into contact with other dogs, with places such as dog parks, kennels and groomers posing a larger risk.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Dog owners who observe any of the above symptoms are advised to take their dog to a vet immediately.

TODAY reports that veterinarians in the following states are confirmed to have observed cases that match the description of strep zoo:

Oregon

Colorado

New Hampshire

California

Indiana

Illinois

Washington

Idaho

Georgia

Florida

While vets encourage dog owners to keep their furry friends away from places where other dogs are likely to be, it is stressed that dogs in need of veterinary care are seen as soon as symptoms are shown.

Vets also advise owners to ensure that their dogs are up to date with necessary vaccinations.

Though dog owners are advised to be careful, experts also clarify that owners should caution rather than worry, offering the following tips to help protect dogs from respiratory illnesses:

Reducing contact with large numbers of unknown dogs. Just like with other respiratory pathogens, the more contacts your dog has, the greater the risk of encountering a dog that’s infectious.

Reducing contact with sick dogs. This can be harder to determine but if a dog looks sick (coughing, runny nose, runny eyes), keep your dog away from it.

Keep sick dogs at home and seek veterinary care.

Avoid communal water bowls shared by multiple dogs.

Ask your veterinarian for advice on which vaccinations your dog should have. Common vaccinations include canine influenza, Bordetella and parainfluenza.

If it's sick, consider having your dog tested with a PCR test to help determine the causative agent (viral/bacterial), if possible.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Agriculture said that cases they have observed have fallen into one of the following three categories:

Chronic mild-moderate tracheobronchitis with a prolonged duration (6-8 weeks or longer) that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics.

Chronic pneumonia that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics.

Acute pneumonia that rapidly becomes severe and often leads to poor outcomes in as little as 24-36 hours.

Dog owners are advised to contact their veterinarian ahead of exposing their dogs to an environment with multiple other dogs.