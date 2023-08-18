Post Malone reveals healthy diet tip that helped him lose nearly 60 pounds

This rockstar is ready to show off his transformation.

Post Malone revealed that he recently lost 55 lbs.—going from 240 lbs. to 185 lbs.—after making one change to his diet. The singer, whose real name is Austin Post, attributed the transformation to cutting down a lot of his soda intake.

"Soda is so bad. It's bad but it's so good," the 28-year-old noted on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I'll have a soda. I'm a bad boy. And I'll have a Monster Energy, but Celsius is so good too."

He'll also indulge in other soft drinks from time to time, especially after performing on a hot day. "I had a great show," he added, "and—you know what—I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice. So good."

And while many celebrities have admitted to using Ozempic to lose weight, Post previously spoke out to clarify that drugs were not behind his slimmer appearance.

"I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs, I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage," he wrote on Instagram in April. "I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

Post said that becoming a dad last year was all the motivation he needed to improve his eating habits. (Back in 2018, he was Postmates' No. 1 customer after placing 660 orders, including spending $8,000 on 10,000 biscuits from Popeyes.)

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better," he noted on Instagram, "so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."

In fact, welcoming a baby girl with his fiancée—whose identity he has not shared—has changed his lifestyle in more ways than one.

"Having a baby really put a lot into perspective, and it's really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy," Post said on The Zane Lowe show last month. "I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accouterments of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it."