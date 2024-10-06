Possible third human case of bird flu identified in California

Officials are awaiting confirmatory testing from the CDC.

By Missael Soto

Health officials in California are investigating a possible third human case of bird flu, the California Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

The case was identified as an individual who had contact with infected dairy cattle in the Central Valley.

It's unknown if the person is linked or made contact with the other two cases confirmed Thursday. All three people were in contact with animals at three different farms.

Samples of the possible third case have been sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation, according to California public health officials.

The third possible case experienced symptoms similar mild symptoms to the other cases which include conjunctivitis. All three parties have not been hospitalized.

Public health officials also assure that pasteurized milk and dairy products are safe to consume as pasteurization inactivates the bird flu virus.

Risk remains low for the general public but those who work with farm animals are recommended they wear personal protective equipment or PPE, such as N95 masks, face shields, goggles and gloves, the public health department said. 

