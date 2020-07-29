George Floyd

Portland Says Federal Government Owes Nearly $200K Over Courthouse Fence

The city is assessing the federal government $500 for every 15 minutes that the fence remains in place

A demonstrator rallies a crowd in front of a steel fence during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Officials in Portland, Oregon, said that the federal government owes the city nearly $200,000 over a federal courthouse fence that's become the scene of nightly protests.

The city's Bureau of Transportation filed a cease and desist order over the fence, which obstructs a downtown street, and is assessing the federal government $500 for every 15 minutes that it remains in place, Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said Tuesday.

"As of yesterday, the federal government owes us $192,000 and counting," Eudaly said. "We intend to collect."

The Department of Homeland Security, which deployed federal agents to the city earlier this month to defend the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse amid protests following the police custody death of George Floyd, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

