‘A man of the people': World leaders react to Pope Francis' death

Pope Francis' death is being felt across the world.

The former head of the Catholic Church, who held that role from 2013 until his death on Monday, had a significant influence in nations from Asia to America to Europe and more.

Here are the reactions from leaders across the world, from Donald Trump to the Dalai Lama:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.



I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/8CGwKaNnTh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served… pic.twitter.com/GsE03QNoHj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 21, 2025

The King’s message following the death of Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/tnwvSoXcMh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2025

De Buenos Aires à Rome, le Pape François voulait que l’Église apporte la joie et l’espoir aux plus pauvres. Qu’elle unisse les Hommes entre eux et avec la nature. Puisse cette espérance ressusciter sans cesse au-delà de lui.



À tous les Catholiques,… pic.twitter.com/oFKBJwaweH — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 21, 2025

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church. pic.twitter.com/rrmadD29Dr — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 21, 2025

ADIÓS

Con profundo dolor me entero esta triste mañana que el Papa Francisco, Jorge Bergoglio, falleció hoy y ya se encuentra descansando en paz. A pesar de diferencias que hoy resultan menores, haber podido conocerlo en su bondad y sabiduría fue un verdadero honor para mí.… pic.twitter.com/3dPPFoNWBr — Javier Milei (@JMilei) April 21, 2025

Pope Francis was in every way a man of the people. The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many… — Dick Schoof (@MinPres) April 21, 2025

Der Tod von Papst Franziskus erfüllt mich mit großer Trauer. Franziskus wird in Erinnerung bleiben für seinen unermüdlichen Einsatz für die Schwächsten der Gesellschaft, für Gerechtigkeit und Versöhnung. Demut und der Glaube an die Barmherzigkeit Gottes leiteten ihn dabei. Damit… — Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) April 21, 2025

With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world lose an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and a warm-hearted person. I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face. My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide. pic.twitter.com/GIvpTS6puk — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) April 21, 2025

Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.



He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We… pic.twitter.com/Ww6NtsbWWS — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2025

Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis.



He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.



My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss.



May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’… pic.twitter.com/FiI6SASNl8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 21, 2025

Nunca fue uno más y siempre fue uno de los nuestros. Cuervo de niño y de hombre... Cuervo como sacerdote y Cardenal... Cuervo también como Papa...



Siempre transmitió su pasión por el Ciclón: cuando iba al Viejo Gasómetro para ver al equipo del 46, cuando confirmaba a Angelito… pic.twitter.com/nVc8fWC9wi — San Lorenzo (@SanLorenzo) April 21, 2025

"During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of a dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement from the Kremlin.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more reactions from around the world.