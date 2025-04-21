Catholic Church

‘A man of the people': World leaders react to Pope Francis' death

Leaders from across the world paid their condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pope Francis' death is being felt across the world.

The former head of the Catholic Church, who held that role from 2013 until his death on Monday, had a significant influence in nations from Asia to America to Europe and more.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Here are the reactions from leaders across the world, from Donald Trump to the Dalai Lama:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

religion 4 hours ago

Live updates: Pope Francis dies at age 88

religion 4 hours ago

Pope Francis, Latin America's first pontiff, dies at 88

"During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of a dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement from the Kremlin.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more reactions from around the world.

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us