Pomona

Pomona City Councilman Charged With Possessing Child Porn

He is accused of taking inappropriate pictures at Cortez and Arroyo elementary schools in Pomona, and allegedly had child pornography images in his email accounts, according to the District Attorney's Office.

By City News Service

Pomona City Council Website

A Pomona city councilman who is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of female students at two elementary schools where he was a substitute teacher was charged Wednesday with five criminal counts, including possessing child pornography.

Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez, 45, is set to be arraigned Aug. 28 at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse on one felony count of possessing child pornography and four misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He is accused of taking inappropriate pictures at Cortez and Arroyo elementary schools in Pomona, and allegedly had child pornography images in his email accounts, according to the District Attorney's Office.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 20 hours ago

‘Coming Back and Biting Us': US Sees Virus Resurgence

Justice Department 11 hours ago

Prosecutor Who Quit Stone Case Testifies of Political Interference at DOJ

Gonzalez was arrested May 21 following an investigation by the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation. He was released later that day on bond, jail records show.

The Daily Bulletin reported that Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval called on Gonzalez to resign from office last month and that the City Council voted unanimously in favor of censuring the councilman following his arrest.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pomona
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us