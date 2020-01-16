‘Previously Undisclosed’ Evidence to Be Revealed in Shannan Gilbert Case

What to Know Police are expected to provide new details in their years-long investigation into the death of 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert

The search for the missing sex worker from New Jersey led law enforcement to the discoveries of 10 separate sets of remains, most of whom also were believed to be sex workers

The last update in the case revolved around a 22-minute 911 call Gilbert made before she disappeared. Suffolk County police last year refused to release the recording

Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker from New Jersey, vanished after going to meet a client on Long Island's Oak Beach in 2010. The search for her would yield the grisly discoveries of nearly a dozen other bodies along a thin stretch of highway near Gilgo Beach; almost all were sex workers who were found strangled and dumped in burlap sacks. No arrests were made.

Nearly a decade later, police say they will share what they describe as a "previously undisclosed piece of evidence" in their quest for answers -- and a new commitment to share information with the public on their continuing investigation into the years-long mystery.

Gilbert's body was found in a swampy marsh about a year and a half after she disappeared. She had called 911 from Oak Beach and said someone was trying to kill her; that call lasted 22 minutes. Despite efforts from the attorneys of her now-deceased mother Mari Gilbert to have that call released -- and a court order to do so -- it has never been made public. And Gilbert's cause of death has remained undetermined.

The search for the missing 24-year-old sex worker led law enforcement to the grisly discoveries of 10 separate sets of remains, most of whom also believed to be sex workers.

On Dec. 11, 2010, an officer found the body of Melissa Barthelemy, a call girl who had vanished in 2007. Over the next several weeks, officers discovered the remains of four other missing prostitutes -- Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Jessica Taylor -- along with an unidentified Asian man, three unidentified women and an unidentified toddler.

Authorities said they were the victims of homicides. No arrests have been made in any of their deaths and no suspects have ever been named.

On Dec. 13, 2011, investigators eventually discovered Gilbert's body about a half mile from where she was last seen. She was found in a swamp rampant with thorny brush and police said they believed Gilbert drowned by accident. A medical examiner's autopsy proved inconclusive.

Later, an independent autopsy by the renowned forensic pathologist Michael Baden found Gilbert had suffered injuries “consistent with homicidal strangulation.” Police have said they do not believe her death is linked to the others.

Gilbert's mother, Mari, refused to let the case drop out of the public eye and pressed law enforcement for a homicide investigation that never matured. Mari Gilbert died in July 2016, allegedly stabbed to death by her other daughter, Sarra, who suffers from schizophrenia.