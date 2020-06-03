george floyd protests

Police Tip Lines Flooded With Footage of Police Violence, Memes and K-pop

Some of the websites and apps that collect crime tips have crashed or been removed from the web

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

After a week of mass protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, many law enforcement agencies invited members of the public to submit footage of illegal activity through evidence-gathering websites and apps.

The agencies got more than they bargained for.

Activists who see these portals as "snitch" tools responded to the calls by uploading videos depicting police violence against demonstrators, as well as memes and videos of Korean pop stars.

It’s part of a broader battle in the online information ecosystem that has seen a white nationalist group pose as antifa to call for violence and an anti-racist campaign to flood the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag with K-pop fan videos.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

