Police Shooting Shuts Down 10 Freeway in Upland

A police shooting involving a man they say was possibly armed with a knife shut down traffic on the 10 Freeway in Upland Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the San Antonio Avenue exit.
The westbound side was also closed, forcing drivers off at Euclid.
U.S. & World
The 60 or the 210 Freeways, or surface streets, were options to avoid the mess, though traffic was severely impacted.
The California Highway Patrol said a man, possibly armed with a knife, was shot by an officer.