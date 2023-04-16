Long Beach

Police Shooting Reported Near Grand Prix in Long Beach, One Man Injured

By City News Service

A person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an officer-involved shooting today in Long Beach near the Acura Grand Prix.

Long Beach police were called to Third Street and Elm Avenue around 4:45 p.m., when gunshots were reported, according to LBPD spokeswoman Allison Gallagher.

Moments after the initial 911 call, an officer on patrol near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue heard shots and subsequently located the suspect, when an officer-involved shooting happened, Gallagher said.

The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his chest, Gallagher said. He was then transported to a hospital for treatment. 

The suspect's name was not released. Police did not explain what precipitated the OIS.

Long Beach police Commander Michael Pennino told reporters during a briefing that a gun had been recovered. It was not yet known if the gun was used by the suspect. Two other shootings that occurred earlier in the day were also under investigation by police.

They include a shooting at 1:02 p.m. in the 600 block of Ocean boulevard in which no one was hit.

The second shooting took place at 2:58 in the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue. In that shooting, a man sustained a non-life-threatening injury, Gallagher said. 

The LBPD declared a tactical alert and detectives responded to see if the incidents were related. Police believe the suspect may be responsible for all the shootings, Gallagher said.

