A man with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, Nebraska, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the man had “plenty of ammunition” and that evidence suggests he fired multiple rounds, but it wasn’t immediately known if he fired at anyone.

Schmaderer said no wounded people were found, and police had searched through the store “because there were some people hiding in there.”

#OPD thanks the brave @Target employees who assisted in getting shoppers out of the store today. I have seen a few stories where they are honored. I was also made aware these particular Target employees have recently gone through active shooter training. #TeamEffort — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

Cathy Mahannah, a customer, said the scene inside the store was “sheer panic.”

The 62-year-old grandmother was near the store’s entrance picking out Valentine’s Day gifts for her family when she heard a banging sound. She thought something had fallen, then saw a mass of people running for the exit.

A shopper told her there was an active shooter, and she fled. She heard at least one more shot in the store and a few more when she was outside.

Mahannah was so rattled she initially couldn’t find her car and jumped into a vehicle with a stranger.

“The moments in that parking lot were terrifying when I heard the shots and thought, ‘Where do I hide? I don’t know what to do.’” she said.

The police chief said there were several 911 calls shortly before noon and officers were at the store within minutes.

“The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead,” Schmaderer said, speaking at news conference about an hour after the shooting. “He had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition.”

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo said in a statement that all guests and team members were safely evacuated from the store, which would remain closed indefinitely.

Among those employees were two 21-year-olds, Lauren Murphy and Samuel Jacobsen.

Murphy was in the restroom when she heard the shots. She texted family and friends, telling them that she loved them, and climbed onto a toilet so her feet wouldn't show at the bottom of the stall in case the shooter came in.

Relief washed over her when police entered the restroom. A child next to her was crying.

“I was scared that this is how I might die at work," Murphy said. “It was just terrifying.”

Jacobsen was filling a personal shopping order. He’d never heard a gunshot before and was uncertain at first what he was hearing.

“Then my coworker ran by and she said, ‘He’s got a gun, get out!’” Jacobsen said. “I was like, ‘Oh this is real. I have to get out, I have to get out, I have to get out.’”

Lt. Neal Bonacci, a police spokesperson, said officers are trained to enter such scenes quickly to prevent mass casualties.

“We’ve learned a lot from other jurisdictions, other areas, other cities that have unfortunately experienced this,” he said. “We enter right away. We’re trained to do so. Whether it’s one officer or 10, we go inside and neutralize the threat.”

The shooting came just over 15 years after the deadly December 2007 shooting at a Von Maur department store, when a 19-year-old gunman killed eight people and himself.

Nebraska allows gun owners to carry firearms in public view, as long as they don’t have a criminal record that bars them from possessing one and aren’t in a place where guns are prohibited. To legally conceal the gun, Nebraskans must submit to a state patrol background check, get fingerprinted and take a gun safety course.

Republican state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is sponsoring a bill that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit. The measure also would prohibit cities and counties from issuing local laws with more stringent controls than the state law. The proposal has 25 cosponsors.

Jacobsen, the store employee, said he's among those who want stricter, not looser, gun laws.

“As someone who grew up here, I always hear about this part of Omaha being so safe,” he said. But Tuesday's shooting “really drives it home that it could happen anywhere.”