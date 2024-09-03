‘I wanted him to be calm': SFPD sergeant recounts caring for 49ers' Pearsall after shooting

One of the first San Francisco police officers to reach 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall Saturday after he was shot during an attempted robbery said she immediately focused on keeping him calm and assured him he'd survive.

Sgt. Joelle Harrell was in the Union Square area talking to a store security guard when she heard gunfire.

"I was standing facing Geary," she said. "I heard the [clap, clap], and the noise here echoes."

Harrell said it took her a second to realize what happened. Then she quickly made her way toward the sound with another officer.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

She spotted Pearsall and noticed that he was bleeding from his head and his chest.

"I used my strong hand to cover it and used my other hand to cover the other wound," she said. "It was causing a lot of bleeding. I didn't want it to bother him. I wanted him to be calm."

Within seconds, she began trying to calm Pearsall and ask him for a description of the attempted robber. She said she then called for backup and broadcast the suspect's description over police radio.

Taking time to reflect Monday, Harrell said she still gets emotional when she describes what Pearsall told her after she got off the radio.

"He looks at me and he's like, 'Am I gonna die?' I'm just like, 'No,'" Harrell said. "I take off my hat because I wanted to make eye contact with him. I wanted him to hear me. I said to him, 'Listen, look at me. I know you don't know me, but I want you to trust me, it's not your time.'"

Pearsall was shot in the chest but was able to walk to a stretcher before being rushed to the hospital. He was released on Sunday.

Police apprehended a 17-year-old suspect within minutes. Investigators said he was not wearing shoes because he lost them at the scene of the attack.

The suspect, a Tracy resident, was still in custody as of Monday night. The district attorney is expected to announce charges this week.

Police Chief Bill Scott said his officers were able to get to Pearsall within a minute and then make an arrest minutes after that. He said that's because Union Square is the most patrolled part of the city.

"The message that we want people to know is the narrative that they can come here, get away with things and walk away, that day is over," he said.

After the shooting, Harrell returned to her beat at Union Square. She hasn't been able to communicate with Pearsall since he was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

When asked what she would like to tell him, Harrell said, "Right on for your health. Thank you for being strong. Thank you for what you do. Thank you for listening."

She said she's happy he remained calm the whole time.

One of the first San Francisco police officers to reach 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall Saturday after he was shot during an attempted robbery said she immediately focused on keeping him calm and assured him he'd survive. Sergio Quintana reports.